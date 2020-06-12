Menu
Kennedy Bridge will be closed for maintenance on Sunday. Picture; Chris Burns.
News

Bridge closure on Sunday

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
12th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KENNEDY Bridge will be closed on Sunday as part of annually scheduled maintenance.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads issued the alert that the road will be closed to all traffic and that diversions will be put in place in both directions.

An electronic sign near the bridge also advises of the closure from 8am to 4pm.

The Bundaberg Regional Council also published information about the closure, with a spokeswoman saying impacted motorists will be able to take a detour by Walla, George, and Princess Sts. Pedestrians can walk on the Quay St pedestrian walkway.

