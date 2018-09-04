Bridge a breakthrough in Burnett's battle for better roads

BRIDGE BREAKTHROUGH: The Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils has agreed to prioritise the John Peterson Bridge and connecting Mundubbera Durong Road.

BRIDGE BREAKTHROUGH: The Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils has agreed to prioritise the John Peterson Bridge and connecting Mundubbera Durong Road.

THE ONGOING battle to upgrade critical roads and bridges, to improve community safety and freight connectivity, across the Burnett has been boosted with strong regional political support.

The Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils (WBBROC), which consists of the six local governments across the region, has agreed to prioritise the John Peterson Bridge and connecting Mundubbera Durong Road.

This regional endorsement comes off the back of a Mundubbera to Jandowae Roads Working Group (RWG) delegation to State Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey on August 22, who received an advocacy document prepared by the group.

Members also presented Mr Bailey with a petition with more than 2000 signatures, coordinated by Peter Seiler of Darr Creek Oasis and Rural Supplies, highlighting the support of road users for immediate improvements to the route.

Roads Working Group chair Georgie Somerset said the political endorsements were an important step to getting funding commitments for this crucial road network.

"It really feels like we are starting to get some traction with regional endorsement and acknowledgement of the work of the Roads Working Group from the State Minister," Ms Somerset said.

"Just in the Burnett region alone, tonnes of cattle, pigs, grain, fruit and nuts are transported on a daily basis on these roads from Central Queensland to the Darling Downs, in and out of feedlots, piggeries and processing plants.

"With growing demand for agriculture and some great opportunities in the sector for the future, it is crucial that governments upgrade infrastructure including the John Peterson bridge and connecting roads for future safety and prosperity."

These state-controlled roads, particularly Mundubbera Durong Road and Chinchilla-Wondai Road, continue to carry increasing volumes of traffic and are crucial to the economic prosperity of several associated regions.

For the agribusiness sector to thrive in Australia, the ability to freight input onto farms and production out is critical to growing the nation's agricultural capacity.

The group has met with Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd MP who is lobbying the Coalition Government to assist with funding to upgrade the bridge.

"We now have support and acknowledgement from all three levels of government about the importance of improving these connection roads and replacing the bridge," he said.

"Current scoping and costings are almost complete and we will then call on state and federal governments to prioritise funding and construction."

Roads are a critical lifeline in inland Australia, and the Mundubbera to Jandowae Roads Working Group (MJRWG) reflects the high priority these inland Burnett communities place upon this section of road infrastructure.

"For many years local government, industry groups, community representatives and individuals have lobbied for increased funding. In 2017 these groups came together, recognising the benefit of collaboration and cooperation."

MJRWG represents the communities reliant on reliable transport - and these communities represent a diverse set of needs - health, education, communication, primary industries- including beef, pork, horticulture, grain, cotton, timber and more; disaster management, manufacturing, tourism, and personal and family travel.