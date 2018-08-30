Bride slams best friend for ‘stealing her thunder’

The unhappy bride said her friend often ‘swoops in’ on her plans. Picture: iStock

The unhappy bride said her friend often ‘swoops in’ on her plans. Picture: iStock

A BRIDE-TO-BE has slammed her best friend for "stealing her thunder" by getting engaged ahead of her wedding.

The woman said the big day is coming up in November and she was worried that her newly-engaged friend's focus would no longer be on being a bridesmaid, reports The Sun.

The unhappy bride continued that her friend often "swoops in" on her plans, but internet users were left divided at her rant.

Taking to Mumsnet, the irate bride wrote: "I'm getting married in a few months. My maid of honour is my best friend, and she just got engaged too - he didn't propose, they just sort of mutually agreed on it."

She was adamant that she was happy for her friend, and said: "Obviously I'm delighted that my best mate has found the One, but I'm a bit p***ed off that they had to do this now."

The annoyed bride said that her friend now can't stop talking about her "hypothetical wedding", and this means she feels like she "can't even run the seating chart past her ATM because I'll be taking away the spotlight from her recent engagement!"

But the internet wasn’t having any of it. Picture: Mumsnet

In addition to this, the engaged friend is said to constantly "copy her interests" and had only been with her fiance for a year.

The bride said of her own day: "I need this. I need the fuss. I deserve my day, right? I've waited so d**n long for this.

"I do believe they love each other and I genuinely am happy, I just wish they'd waited a few months more.

"I'm happy to still have her in my bridal party, she is my best mate, I'm just a bit peed off about it all. Am I being a horrible bridezilla type?"

Mumsnet users were quick to chime into the debate with their own thoughts, and many accused her of being a "jealous friend".

Bridezilla? So glad you asked. Picture: Mumsnet

"Come November 12th nobody you're going to have to find a new hobby. Oh and your suggestion that her relationship is inferior because she didn't get, or possibly want, a showy proposal is just mean. I'm 22 years in to my no proposal, no wedding marriage! Stop being a b**h and go back to your napkins."

Another wrote: "They don't need to put their lives and plans on hold because you're getting married. Your fiance should be helping you with your wedding stuff."

And one said: "At the end of the day it's your wedding and although it maybe nice if they lend you a hand you shouldn't be expecting anyone but you and your DP (dear partner) to put the work in!"

Some questioned if their friendship was even real and worth keeping.

One woman added: "It sounds like she's not even truly a friend op because if she was you'd have been genuinely delighted for her. Get over yourself!"

Meanwhile, one person spared a thought for her husband, and wrote: "It's interesting that in talking about your big day and what you deserve and blah blah blah you never once mention your husband to be."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.