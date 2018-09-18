This is the biggest Bridezilla ever

Self-confessed bridezilla Sandra Igwe had a staggering 13 wedding dresses in total, forked out $128,000 on the marriage ceremonies and fell out with numerous friends over her demands.

MANY people dream of having the perfect wedding - but one demanding bride insisted on having five separate events when she tied the knot.

Sandra appeared on UK breakfast show This Morning on Monday to tell hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield how no one could stand in the way of her and her dream day.

Speaking to the presenters, the fussy bride said: "From a young age, us girls plan the biggest day of our lives and when the time came I wanted to have the perfect wedding.

"I thought actually, I want it here but I also want it there and I want it there, so I thought why can't I have all of it?"

Sandra Igwe says she is a Bridezilla.

The first of her weddings was a very pricey affair for all guests invited, with Sandra insisting that everyone fork out £2500 ($AU4572) to watch her get married in her father's village in Nigeria.

Friends and family were forced to save up to be able to afford the flight, and her husband's friend had to take out a loan that he is still paying back.

Sandra explained to the incredulous hosts: "I wanted my best friends there, I wanted my family there, I wanted everyone there to celebrate an amazing day of my life and I wanted them to come to the village.

"I wanted them to be involved, and yes obviously money was a factor."

Holly asked: "Do you not feel a tinsy bit guilty expecting them to be there?"

Sandra replied: "I think that if you care about somebody and if you love them, then why wouldn't you be there for such a significant moment in their entire life.

"No I don't feel guilty, I would do the same. I have done the same, so yeah I think it is completely fine."

Friends had to save up thousands to be able to attend her weddings and one had to take out a loan

The second of her lavish weddings was a grand hotel celebration in Lagos - and Sandra certainly knew how she wanted the day to go.

Holly said: "Your mum invited all those friends who are so close to you into your room and you wanted them all out, you wanted to have your moment on your own and you sort of kicked them out didn't you?"

Sandra said: "I think when you are getting married you want your space sometimes.

"When I was getting ready getting my hair and my make-up done I wanted the room to myself.

"So obviously if I have guests in the room then I'm going to bring them out. I was pregnant at the time so hormones are flying all over the place and I wanted my space. That's completely acceptable."

Sandra insisted the expense of five weddings was worth all the drama

It wasn't the first place she kicked people out of, as the bridezilla removed everyone from the dancefloor so she could take centre stage.

Sandra explained: "I'm Nigerian, when you come out into the dance floor it's all eyes on you. So yes, I needed the dance floor for myself and also for my husband to dance the night away."

The event had a colour scheme - blue and silver - and people who flouted this were banned from the photos.

Sandra said she had dreamt of her special day since she was little

She said: "Some people didn't stick to the colour theme so I was like you have to stay back.

"I was a bit irritated because your wedding pictures you want to look back and it has to be perfect.

"Anybody that kind of disrupts that perfect day should be booted."

Her third wedding event took place on the beach and the videographer ended up falling out with Sandra over her relentless instructions.

Sandra Igwe spent $128,000 having five weddings and wore 13 dresses

Sandra explained: "The videographer said I'm doing his job for him because I kept telling him how I wanted the shot and that's fine I think.

"My wedding pictures from the beach are in my living room and I'm so proud of them because I basically directed the videographer by the way I wanted the water to be and the background."

Holly joked: "You directed the sea?"

Next, Sandra insisted that close friends and family attend a private ceremony at a registry office in Coventry and was furious with those who couldn't attend.

This was despite the fact her fifth and final wedding took place at an expensive hotel in London.

She had 13 bridesmaids for the extravagant occasion and wore two dresses.

The bride ended up keeping guests waiting for four hours and made them learn a dance to perform on the night, which ended up being cancelled due to her delay.

And Sandra's sister was forced to wear heels for the entire event, even though she pleaded not to.

Sandra said: "She wanted to wear flats. I wanted everyone to wear the same colour heels, the same style and I think if one heel looks out of place it's going to ruin the look so I begged my beautiful sister to please wear heels.

"She said 'Sandra my feet are going to hurt me' but you know one day just go through with the pain for just a little bit longer."

Sandra appeared on This Morning today to tell hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield how no one could stand in the way of her and her five dream weddings

Holly asked the bride if, despite all the tantrums and falling out with friends, the expensive five weddings were worth the drama.

Sandra said: "It was. Honestly everything that I've ever imagined.

"Disagreements on the day, (I had) too many. But afterwards we hashed things out."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.