Crime

Bricks of white powder wash up on beach

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
18th Feb 2021 7:11 AM

 

Ten kilograms of white powder, believed to be cocaine, has washed up on a north Queensland beach.

Beachgoers at Ramsay Bay, Hinchinbrook Island, contacted police on Sunday after discovering 10 one kilogram packages on the shore at the high tide mark.

Police are awaiting results of forensic examination of the powder, but suspect it is cocaine.

Investigators are searching the area, and are urging the public to come forward with any information, citing fears the contents of the packages "could become a health risk" if mishandled.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Graham Camp said anyone who finds further packages should not open them, but contact police.

"Anyone who was at sea or on the coastline near these locations and saw anything suspicious in the water or other suspicious activity is urged to contact police," he said.

It is possible further packages may wash up along the coast due to tidal flows and ocean currents.

"The substance could be hazardous."

