Brian's inspiring journey to bring happiness to others

CELEBRATE EASTER: Brian Zella has decorated a steam train in the botanical gardens.

THERE'S more to life than just black and white.

This is a testament from Brian Zeller who can only see dark shadows and light outlines with his one per cent vision.

Mr Zeller is deaf in one ear and lost his sight in both eyes as a young child but he has never let being blind get in his way.

Growing up Mr Zeller said he'd faced people who were opinionated and tried to stop him from reaching his full potential.

"I should act like a blind person and am told I have a mental disability and should act like it,” he said.

"But I enjoy doing stuff, like growing veggies and flowers, and people think I shouldn't.”

The 52-year-old father spent his own time and money decorating the trains at Bundaberg's Botanic Gardens with an Easter theme.

The trains are decorated with coloured tinsel, hanging carrots and a rabbit body, handmade by Mr Zeller, in the selfless act.

Although Mr Zeller can't see his achievements he said did it because wanted to put a smile on children's faces and could hear it in their voices.

With the aid of a carer Mr Zeller is able to move around the trains and has just joined the Australian Sugar Cane Railway.

It's not the first time he has gone out of his way to brighten someone else's day.

"I've had all this great stuff all of my life,” Mr Zeller said.

"I've enjoyed celebrations like Easter and Christmas.

"Being blind I've never really got much back - but I always enjoy giving.

"Little children were jumping up and down when they saw the train.”

At Christmas Mr Zeller pulled out the tinsel and wrapped up the same trains at the gardens.

He started a Fun with Friends group and writes a newsletter to share the stories of others.

The Easter themed train will run tomorrow, Wednesday, and Sunday.