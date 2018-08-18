Man with ‘21-page rap sheet’ causes stir in court

A SURFERS Paradise man with 21-page rap sheet was left sobbing and became aggressive towards police after he was denied bail for a string of offences in court this morning.

Twenty-year-old Brian Keech applied for bail in Southport Magistrates court after he was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs, public nuisance and fail to appear.

Police prosecutor Brent Dixon opposed the bail application, telling the court that Keech's criminal history "is 21 pages long" and he was previously on bail with conditions when he was recently arrested.

"There is an unacceptable risk of the defendant to reoffend," Mr Dixon said.

Duty lawyer Bettina Webb, from Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Keech currently suffers from blood poisoning and remaining in custody may affect his ability to have regular blood checks.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair was quick to point out Keech is currently in breach of three bail applications and has committed offences while on bail.

"Bail conditions don't seem to be any deterrent from (Keech) further offending," Mr Sinclair said.

Keech became visibly upset at the decision and, as officers were escorting him out of the courtroom, he became physically aggressive towards another officer.

Keech man could be heard crying as officers restrained him and escorted him to the Southport Watchhouse.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court at a later date.