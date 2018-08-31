Brian is up for a rally: Bundy navigator to compete

The car Bundaberg's Brian Foster will navigate at the Targa Great Barrier Reef race.

The car Bundaberg's Brian Foster will navigate at the Targa Great Barrier Reef race. Contributed

MOTORSPORT: Imagine being in control of a car without even touching the steering wheel or the pedals of the vehicle.

For Bundaberg's Brian Foster it is not a future pipedream, it is a reality.

Foster is up in Cairns preparing to compete in the Targa Great Barrier Reef rally.

Targa events are rallies that see some of the best cars from around the world compete on the best tarmac roads around Australia.

The Great Barrier Reef event is the first to be held in Queensland and is the third round of the championship after the famous Targa Tasmania was held in April.

Foster will be a navigator in a 2011 Nissan GTR Skyline that will be driven by Mark Balcombe at the event.

He's been doing rallies for the past 13 years.

"I've always had an interest in motorsport,” he said.

"When I started I was a driver but I soon found out I was better as a navigator.

"The whole thing is a team effort, he (Mark) is a 10 times better driver than me and I am a 50 times better navigator than him.”

Foster's job is to tell the driver how to negotiate each and every stage at the rally.

He provides the driver with instructions, from notes in a book, that will hopefully provide fast times for the duo.

"It's brilliant and an unusual function,” he said.

"I tell him what he needs to do heading through the stage and he a) has to understand it and b) comply with it.

"There's no conversation in the car except for mine the only thing he can say is repeat.

"I have to trust his driving and he has to trust my notes.”

The team will compete in the GT4 category and face cars including a Dodge Viper and a Lotus Exige.

Foster said the duo was right in contention but were hoping for rain as well.

"If it is going to be dry then it is going to be favourable for the two-wheel drive cars like the Dodge,” he said.

"But I reckon we've got a good chance if we keep the car on the road.

"If we can translate a result we could be third, fourth or fifth overall in the series heading into the next round.”

But Foster and Balcombe will have a car that has been repaired after a recent crash at Targa Tasmania.

"It's been professionally rebuilt and yes we are confident it should get through the rally,” he said.

"But only true competition will tell us if it comes through.”

Regardless of what happens, Foster, who moved to the region in March after living in Sydney, is just happy to race.

"You know you are alive when you compete,” he said.

"It's the adrenaline rush that will keep me coming back.”

The rally started today and runs until Sunday.