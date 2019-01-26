Brian Dorey has been named Citizen of the Year

COMMUNITY stalwart Brian Dorey OAM was named Livingstone Shire Council's Citizen of the Year last night at the 2019 Australia Day Awards in Yeppoon.

Mr Dorey was the driving force behind many of the Capricorn Coast's community organisations and dedicated 50 years to serving the Yeppoon and District Show Society, including 19 years as president.

At last night's ceremony at Yeppoon Town Hall he was described as a true team leader who passes his knowledge on to all so local community organisations and events continued to run.

Along with a myriad of awards and achievements, Mr Dorey has been awarded the Order of Australia medal for his contributions to business, service, tourism, education, emergency service and sporting organisations.

He was one of the 26 founding members of the Yeppoon Lions Club in 1969 and today is the sole surviving active charter/foundation member since the Lions Club was formed. He has also received a Life Membership from the International Association of Lions Clubs for over 50 years of service to the club.

Last night, it was the individuals and local organisations who volunteer their time and energy to inspire pride in the community who were honoured.

Chair of the Australia Day Awards Committee, Councillor Nigel Hutton congratulated all of the nominees and winners for their invaluable contributions.

"Indeed the committee and judging panel were extremely lucky to have such a wealth of deserving nominees to choose from when shortlisting our winners," Cr Hutton said.

"The vibrant, social fabric which makes our shire so special speaks volumes to the generous hours of work and dedication given to community groups, sports clubs, environmental, arts and seniors groups by these amazing individuals.

"Many groups would simply cease to exist without the service given to make our community great by people.

"On behalf of the committee and judging panel I would like to extend our congratulations to both the winners and all the nominees for the 2019 awards."

Mayor Bill Ludwig said one of the unique attributes of the Livingstone community had always been the number of individuals and groups who distinguished themselves through exceptional community service or personal high achievement.

"Whether through service clubs, sport, the arts or fields as diverse as protecting our environment and contributions to the economic development of our shire, these groups and individuals make a huge contribution in our community," Mayor Ludwig said.

"On behalf of the community and Council, I salute and commend the winners and the worthy nominees for their outstanding service and commitment to the Livingstone community and our region.

"I would also like to thank and commend Councillor Hutton and this year's awards committee members for their fine efforts."

Livingstone Australia Day Award recipients

Citizen of the Year - Brian Dorey OAM

Young Citizen of the Year (under 26) - Yasmin Craggs

Cultural Award - Barbara Tamassy

Administrator of the Year - Gurney Clamp

Senior Sportsperson of the Year - Bill Robertson

Junior Sportsperson of the Year - Shirin Kunkel

Community Service Award - Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club

Environmental Award - Dr Alison Jones

Mayoral Award - Desley Rial

Photos View Photo Gallery