Bargara Brewing Company’s Jack Milbank is joining a global initiative and releasing an “All Together” beer.
Brewery joins global initiative

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
31st Mar 2020 9:30 AM
BARGARA Brewing Company is taking part in a global initiative as breweries around the globe launch an “All Together” beer.

The initiative was put forward by Other Half, a brewery in New York City, in a bid to raise funds for people in the hospitality industry.

The recipe, artwork and name are all freely available to the public so anyone can get involved no matter their location.

Other Half said all they asked for in return was for participating breweries to donate a portion of the proceeds to supporting hospitality professionals in their community.

Bargara Brewing Company’s Jack Milbank said they hoped to release their All Together beer next Friday but it was to be confirmed.

The beer will be made in a small batch and will be sold in 500ml cans for $10.

Mr Milbank said like a lot of business around town, they were hit hard by coronavirus and as a restaurant as well they saw the importance in supporting the hospitality industry.

“We are all feeling the pain from this, and employees and employers need to work with each other to get through this, we are all in this together,” Mr Milbank said.

Mr Milbank said everyone needed to support local brewers now more than ever so they could survive the rough patch and keep their staff on.

To find out more about the initiative visit https://alltogether.beer/.

