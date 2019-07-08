Mega 'eco-luxe' tourism hub to feature brewery, distillery

Artist's impression included in Project Urban's development assessment application for the proposed Hanseath Tourism Precinct, submitted to Sunshine Coast Council on June 28.

Artist's impression included in Project Urban's development assessment application for the proposed Hanseath Tourism Precinct, submitted to Sunshine Coast Council on June 28. Contributed

A BREWERY and distillery, adventure golf course, transport interchange and "eco-luxe" cabins are among features of a huge, 49.18ha tourism development proposed for a Bruce Highway site in Palmview.

Accommodation, leisure and entertainment options are also proposed for the envisaged Hanseath Tourism Precinct, with the plan taking into account modifications of the Bruce Highway as it is upgraded.

The site is currently used for timber production and includes large areas of vacant land, with road frontage to Frizzo Rd and Sippy Creek Rd, and direct access to the Bruce Highway via Western Service Rd.

The proposed precinct would "provide a world-class facility" that would connect guests and visitors to the site with the array of Coast activities including Australia Zoo and the Glasshouse Mountains, a development assessment report prepared by Project Urban for Hanseath Pty Ltd on June 28 stated.

"The precinct is intended to cater to the emerging wellness and 'experience' tourism markets - where people are drawn to the opportunity to not only look at static attractions, but to participate in activities and experiences that are based on locality character and climate," it stated.

The development's Tourist Transit Centre is envisaged to help guests and visitors to easily access regional attractions and return to a centralised precinct with accommodation, leisure and entertainment options.

"It is envisaged that the Hanseath Tourism Precinct will include a brewery and distillery and also accommodate an assortment of locally produced native foods, yoghurt, cheeses, honeys, gin, ginger beer and chocolates," the report states.

"Many of these food products will be made on site to showcase the quality of locally-grown produce."

Families, travelling couples, conference delegates, and other domestic and international travellers are expected to use the mixed-use tourism facility.

"Eco-luxe cabin facilities providing low impact, high quality accommodation.

"Various leisure and recreational facilities will be provided throughout the precinct, including adventure golf, bike and walking trails, low/high rope courses, zip lines, obstacle courses, indoor skydiving, rock climbing and VR (virtual reality) gaming.

"The central location provides significant opportunity for the site to act as a hub for bicycle exploration across the region, with a series of trails linking the site to both the coast and hinterland areas."

An Indigenous Cultural Centre is planned, providing "authentic cultural experiences that complement the environmental offering and create a distinctive point of difference from competitors".

"The Indigenous Cultural Centre will provide visitors with meaningful connections with Traditional Owners provide Indigenous tourism experiences that draw on the knowledge, resources and skills of Indigenous people," the report stated.

The first stage of the project would include the tourism transit centre, adventure golf facility, indigenous cultural centre and a 264-space carpark.

A precinct master plan for the site has been submitted to the council and community consultation had commenced as part of the development proposal, the application assessment report stated.