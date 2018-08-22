Menu
Brewery 'comfort stops' end in trouble

Ross Irby
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
BANNED from Ipswich shopping centres, a woman seeking "comfort stops" ended up getting charged with a series of trespass offences.

Dannielle Mandy Blaber, 29, from West Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dozens of stealing, trespass, fare evasion and drug offences.

Appearing in the court dock, Blaber faced seven charges of trespassing at businesses including Riverlink and the Ipswich CBD; four counts of fare evasion; creating a disturbance on public rail transport on October 18, 2017; and being in possession of Subutex.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said staff at the Pumpyard Brewery found her using a shower on January 10.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she'd been told that Blaber was going in to use toilets in places where she was banned.

Ms Sturgess said there were 30 offences before the court including stealing two salads worth $6.40 from Coles, Blaber telling police she stole because she had no food and was hungry.

She also stole a tap connection from the Pumpyard Brewery, and a Kit Kat from Woolworths.

Blaber received a full head sentence of three months and 28 days. With 41 days held in custody, she was given immediate parole release, and fined $800.

