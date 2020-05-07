Brewed to be cleaner: plan to make 10,000L of hand sanitiser

LENDING A HAND: Shannon Grosjean, New Product Development Technologist, with bottles of "Shanitiser" in the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks innovation, research and development laboratory.

BUNDABERG businesses looking to get hold of hand sanitiser are about to have access to an untapped brew.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' new product development technologist Shannon Grosjean has develop a product that will be sold almost exclusively to the Wide Bay.

Using a World Health Organisation formula, which has been fast tracked for use in Australia to help combat Covid-19, Ms Grosjean has played a major part in helping the business adopt this hand sanitiser formula for local distribution.

As Ms Grosjean is one of the company's leading food scientists, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean said this product has been affectionately nicknamed "The Shanitiser".

"As a business, we feel it is important we use our capability to help the local community," Mr McLean said.

"We are very proud of the skills and proficiencies we have within our team and want to remain focused on supporting the Bundaberg region through the post lockdown rebuilding stage.

"Producing hand sanitiser is something we have been working towards since the outbreak of Covid-19 and Shannon has played a huge role in making it happen."

Mr McLean said the company expected Covid-19 would bring about permanent changes, with more dependency on products such as hand sanitiser.

"Being a regional business, we want to ensure we have plenty of product available to support our own community as the priority," he said.

This week, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is producing its first 1000L batch of hand sanitiser and is accepting orders. It has plans to produce 10,000L.

"We are hoping this will help local businesses who have struggled during Covid-19 to get back up and running again," Mr McLean said.

"As storefronts and offices begin to re-open, this will play a major role in making some operational processes easier for business owners.

"We are using our experience in making great quality brews and translating this stringent approach to how we are making hand sanitiser."

Boxes of six 725mL bottles will be available for sale to local businesses for $90 and 5L containers for $100.

Sales will be via phone and distributed from the Bundaberg Barrel, by phoning 4154 5480.

Inquiries can be emailed to: sanitiser@bundaberg.com.