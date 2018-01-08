Brewed Drinks strikes deal with Pepsi

IN ONE of his first interviews since taking on the role of chair at Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Terry O'Brien has spoken about the company's landmark distribution deal with Pepsi that will see its beverages produced in the US for the first time.

The former Simplot Australia boss also chairs Kookaburra cricket ball maker AG Thompson and Clean Seas Tuna, and sits on the board of Bega Cheese.

He has taken over from company founder Cliff Fleming.

"The Pepsi deal is the start of a new era for the company, opening the door for quantum growth in sales and a major step in the globalisation of the company,” he said.

The company, which has annual net sales of $160 million and employs 220 people, produces 81 million litres of ginger beer a year, of which one-tenth already goes to the US in part through a deal with Pepsi.

Despite the old saying that there is no such thing as bad beer, except ginger beer, in the US the company has boomed, in part as a craft beverage and also as a filler for the Moscow mule vodka-based cocktail.

The company is aiming to triple its sales in the next few years, based in large part on the Pepsi distribution deal.

It will open the product to some 400,000 stores, bars and restaurants through the Pepsi network.

The company makes some ginger beer in Britain and Germany, but this is being sold to niche markets, according to Mr O'Brien.

Chief executive John McLean is in the US today to fine-tune the bottling deal.

Last month Mr McLean spoke at the Bundy 4 Breakfast economic forum where he outlined the company's plans for the future.

He said while the company was focussed on a global expansion, maintaining its local presence and family attributes was key.

"We will go from 15,000 stores in the United States to having the ability to service 400,000, and we've done that without selling the farm,” Mr McLean said.

"Our international business accounts for 40 per cent of total revenue, domestic 60 per cent and Bundaberg less than half a per cent, so we put a lot of effort into where we're going but Bundy remains very strong to us,” he said at the time.