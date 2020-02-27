Brew-tiful changes for local cafe

IN THE WORKS: Mitchell White from Indulge said change is coming for the popular cafe, which will reopen next month.

CHANGE is coming for a popular Bundaberg cafe, with a new look and plenty of meal options on the menu.

After shutting up shop temporarily for renovations to take place, patrons will have to wait until next month to see the fresh facelift of Indulge cafe.

Owner Mitchell White said customers can expect to see some exciting changes for the popular food and drinks destination.

“We will not be expanding, but there will be some major changes,” Mr White said.

“As well as a new look, we will also be putting out a new menu.”

The cafe owner said the two-week project will be the third or fourth renovation the shop has seen since opening.

Mr White said he appreciated the local support and was excited for customers to see what the business has instore.

Indulge is at 80 Bourbong St and will reopen on March 10.