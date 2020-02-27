Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN THE WORKS: Mitchell White from Indulge said change is coming for the popular cafe, which will reopen next month.
IN THE WORKS: Mitchell White from Indulge said change is coming for the popular cafe, which will reopen next month.
News

Brew-tiful changes for local cafe

Rhylea Millar
27th Feb 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHANGE is coming for a popular Bundaberg cafe, with a new look and plenty of meal options on the menu.

After shutting up shop temporarily for renovations to take place, patrons will have to wait until next month to see the fresh facelift of Indulge cafe.

Owner Mitchell White said customers can expect to see some exciting changes for the popular food and drinks destination.

“We will not be expanding, but there will be some major changes,” Mr White said.

“As well as a new look, we will also be putting out a new menu.”

The cafe owner said the two-week project will be the third or fourth renovation the shop has seen since opening.

Mr White said he appreciated the local support and was excited for customers to see what the business has instore.

Indulge is at 80 Bourbong St and will reopen on March 10.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Aussie dollar hits 11-year low

      Aussie dollar hits 11-year low
      • 27th Feb 2020 11:38 AM

      Top Stories

        Sweeter price for our canegrowers

        premium_icon Sweeter price for our canegrowers

        News CANE growers finally have some positive news, even if it’s just for the short term, after a year of below average rainfall.

        Alleged stalker allowed bail with conditions

        premium_icon Alleged stalker allowed bail with conditions

        News Alleged Brown stared at hairdresser neighbour and another woman

        Sick predators using baby monitors to spy on kids

        premium_icon Sick predators using baby monitors to spy on kids

        Parenting Australian parents have been warned to check their security

        REVEALED: 30 Bundaberg suburbs and their drug crime stats

        premium_icon REVEALED: 30 Bundaberg suburbs and their drug crime stats

        News Police data shows what offences are happening where

        • 27th Feb 2020 12:20 PM