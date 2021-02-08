Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Brett Sutton tested for COVID-19

by Melissa Iaria
8th Feb 2021 12:29 PM

 

Victoria's chief health officer has come down with a runny nose, sore throat and has just has a COVID-19 test.

Professor Brett Sutton, whose job is to protect the state's public health, said he found himself feeling worse for wear on Monday.

"Not feeling well today - runny nose, sore throat and headache," he tweeted on Monday.

"Tested for #COVIDー19 and at home until I get my result. Just like 4.5 million Victorians have done. Great job by @VicGovDHtest site in Wantirna South. Thanks team."

 

Originally published as Brett Sutton tested for COVID-19

More Stories

brett sutton coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INFLUENTIAL: Bundy personalities inspiring Insta followings

        Premium Content INFLUENTIAL: Bundy personalities inspiring Insta followings

        News From beloved pets to local ladies, artists and athletes, see some of the top followed Instagram pages who made the local list:

        GAME ON: Photos from action-packed Bundy Cup

        Premium Content GAME ON: Photos from action-packed Bundy Cup

        News More than 900 players and 60 teams registered to play in the weekend comp and to...

        MONKEY BUSINESS: Bundy cafe trades in wheels for new home

        Premium Content MONKEY BUSINESS: Bundy cafe trades in wheels for new home

        News 'My favourite thing is forming those relationships with customers'

        UPDATE: Cause of region's power outage revealed

        Premium Content UPDATE: Cause of region's power outage revealed

        News Ergon Energy Crews are repairing the fault today.