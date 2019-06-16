Brethren survive Wests scare to remain unbeaten

ON ATTACK: Western Suburbs player Livingstone Lingawa, in action last week, scored two tries on Saturday.

LEAGUE: Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff says they would need to play better than they did on Saturday night to remain unbeaten in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

The Brethren and Western Suburbs played out another thriller at Salter Oval, Brothers winning 40-34.

Brothers started well, leading 16-8 at half time, and then by 14 in the second half.

But the Panthers fought back to level the game at 34-34 with five minutes to go and missed a conversion to take the lead.

Brothers made them pay, scoring a try in the final minute to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the competition.

"We just tried to push passes too hard at times,” Sherriff said.

"We also piggybacked them to the try line with penalties and our defence was poor in the middle.

"Our discipline has been poor this season, it is something we need to improve on.”

Sherriff paid credit to Wests who turned up to play with the Mark Holter Cup up for grabs.

The trophy, on offer for the first time, will now be an annual contest between the two sides and named in honour of Holter who played for both clubs before losing his life a few years ago.

"It's good to get some silverware and carry on the memories of Mark,” Sherriff said.

"It's good to see it become an annual contest and adds a bit more spirit to the contest.”

Sherriff admitted the side was a bit flat as well but hoped that this week that would change.

"We've got some work to do with our defence,” Sherriff said.

"We've got to tighten up the middle and slow down the ruck.

"We've got some good attacking play at the moment that has good structure and is scoring points.”

Sherriff said the defence needed to improve, otherwise they would struggle when they took on The Waves next week.

The teams meet in a top-of-the-table contest at Salter Oval. Wests play Hervey Bay at Stafford Park.