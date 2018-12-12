Menu
Scott Bretag has been named as coach of the United Park Eagles for 2019.
Bretag takes over as coach of the United Park Eagles

Shane Jones
by
12th Dec 2018 6:32 PM
FOOTBALL: "I've always had a burning desire to be a coach of a team.”

Scott Bretag says the time was right to move away from Bingera and challenge himself as a player and a coach.

The striker has moved to the United Park Eagles for next year to take control of the Wide Bay Premier League squad.

He comes to the club after scoring 17 goals for the Stripeys during the past three seasons, which included a grand final win in this year's WBPL.

"I was looking for a challenge and we were fortunate that this year with Bingera, bar the NewsMail Cup at the start of the season, we pretty much won everything. It was a really good box to tick from a players perspective,” he said.

"Once we got to the end of the season I just sort of thought I'll try to look elsewhere and see if I can impact another club that could use my help.

"I had a good chat to the (UPE) committee about the idea and they were hugely responsive.”

Bretag has already taken control of the club through a few preseason sessions in the lead up to Christmas.

He said his experience in the Brisbane competition, which he played before coming back to Bundaberg in 2016, could prove vital in getting the United Park Eagles back to the top.

"I've had a really vast experience at football at a high level in Brisbane, I kind of know what it takes to have a team playing in the right direction,” he said.

"They've (UPE) already got a lot of good things happening they just need a tiny bit more experience and a bit more structure in the way they play football.

"And that's why I feel like why it will be such a good fit.”

Bretag said the goal in the first season was to play finals but understood the challenge.

"I'm not silly about it there is a fair bit of work to be done,” Bretag said.

"To be in the finals is definitely not out of the question.

"I expected us to be a team that all the top teams are terrified of playing.

"Not because we are bullies or rough but one that could beat you on any day.”

He hopes the way his coach can have the edge.

"It's going to be done at a different level of professionalism that UPE have ever seen or any other club has ever seen,” Bretag said.

"It is going to be about consistently playing football week in week out.

"My playing style is definitely going to be to go forward, attack, and score loads and loads of goals.”

He moves to the club with the blessing of his old one as well.

Bretag revealed he also wouldn't poach from the club that has given him a lot.

"I always wanted to keep my ties clean,” he said.

"We've all remained very good mates and I've certainly not ruled out playing for them again.”

The focus now is on UPE with Bretag confirming he will play as well as coach once his ankle is fully recovered after injuring it this year.

The club is training every Wednesday night at 6.30pm at Farthing Oval but will stop soon for Christmas and New Year.

They welcome anyone that wants to play for the club.

Bundaberg News Mail

