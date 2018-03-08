Brennan back home in Bundy for Friendly chat

RESILIENT: Nigel Brennan with son Rumi in Tasmania, where he lives now.

RESILIENT: Nigel Brennan with son Rumi in Tasmania, where he lives now. Richard Jupe

NIGEL Brennan is back in Bundy today.

The former NewsMail photographer and kidnap victim is the guest speaker at tonight's annual Friendly Society Private Hospital awards night.

From his parents' house at Moore Park last night, Mr Brennan said he wasn't sure exactly what he would say, but that it would touch on mental health and resilience.

Upon returning to Australia following his 15-month ordeal in Somalia, Mr Brennan made a Mental Health Plan with his GP, which he said had been "amazing for his recovery”, allowing him to see a psychologist.

Mr Brennan is the youngest of four children, grew up on a remote farm and went to boarding schools, all of which he said helped build his resilience early.

But, he said, people underestimated their resilience until they are faced with traumatic situations - or what he refers to as "sh-t sandwich”.

And he said it was what people did after being faced with such trauma that counted, saying it was easier - but unhealthier - to be a victim.

"You can either blossom like a flower, or crumble”, he said.

It's for this reason that he says people who are faced with a "sh-t sandwich” should embrace it rather than being fearful of it.

Mr Brennan and his colleague, Canadian reporter Amanda Lindhout, were ambushed by gunmen 5km outside the capital Mogadishu on their way to film humanitarian camps four days after arriving in Somalia in 2008.

They were chained, starved, repeatedly beaten and Ms Lindhout was raped during their 462-day ordeal, which ended after a ransom was paid.

In December, a Canadian judge hailed Mr Brenann as "heroic” for not abandoning Ms Lindhout when their kidnappers received a ransom from his family eight months into their ordeal. It was another seven months before the pair were freed.

"There is no way I was going to leave her behind,” Mr Brennan said at the time.

"They could potentially have killed Amanda. How could you live with yourself after that?”

After Ali Omar Ader, 40, was sentenced for being the "brains” behind the kidnapping, Mr Brennan said: "I don't hold anger towards him, or hatred.”

"The only person that would hurt is me. I've done a lot of healing.

"I also understand that the kidnappers come from a very unfortunate country which, for the last 27 years, has been pretty much in anarchy.”

Tonight is the fifth annual Friendlies awards.

Staff have nominated colleagues in about 30 awards in a range of categories.

Long-time staff will also be recognised for long service.

Previous guest speakers include Bali bombing survivor Carren Smith and Olympic Games gold medallist Duncan Armstrong.