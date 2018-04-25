AFL star’s monumental dummy spit

BRENDON Goddard has never backed away from wearing his emotions on his sleeve, but he's been slammed after his verbal stoushes during his sides loss to Collingwood.

Goddard was involved in a heated exchange with teammate David Zaharakis during the third quarter before unloading on Joe Daniher at three-quarter time.

AFL greats were quick to pan Goddard for his demonstrative actions and appearing to sulk during the one-sided contest at the MCG.

Wayne Carey spotted a solemn Goddard "sulking" while the rest of the Essendon squad joined up for the team huddle.

"When the siren went for three quarter time (he) walked to the huddle, where they have the huddle for three quarter time, by himself," Carey told Triple M.

"The rest of the team were getting around one another at centre half back and trying to encourage one another. He walked off by himself sulking.

"He gave Joe Daniher a spray, he spoke to (Michael) Hurley.

"If you're the captain, you go over and grab him and say 'pull your head in … that's not your job'.

"That demonstrative behaviour doesn't help anyone.

"You can see players are not happy with BJ Goddard."

Bombers captain Dyson Heppell did grab him and had a few words before coach John Worsfold addressed his troops.

Former Bombers forward Matthew Lloyd wasn't a fan of what he was seeing from Goddard.

"Yelling in someone's face isn't going to work," Lloydy said.

"He went straight over to the forwards and abused them."

Former Collingwood captain Tony Shaw said it's "disgraceful".

"I think Brendon Goddard's got to have a good look at himself."

The heated sprays didn't end their with Goddard and Zaharakis again getting involved during the final term.

It's not the first time a Goddard spray has captured the public attention. He was caught on camera following a loss throwing pretzels across the rooms.

Collingwood mauled the Bombers by 49 points for their 14th Anzac Day win.

Midfielders Adam Treloar, Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom were outstanding on Wednesday for the Magpies in their 14.17 (101) to 7.10 (52) win in front of 91,440 fans at the MCG.

Treloar won his first Anzac Medal for best afield with 34 possessions and two goals.

The Magpies are on a three-game winning streak, while there are fresh question marks over Essendon after wilting under relentless Magpies pressure.

Collingwood have a 14-9 advantage over Essendon in the Anzac Day blockbusters, first held in 1995.

The Magpies and Bombers traded goals through the first quarter, before two brilliant moments from Sidebottom put Collingwood ahead at the first break.

He soccered through a goal and, with seconds left in the quarter, he won a contest in the pocket and snapped another.

It looked as though the ball might have been out of bounds before Sidebottom's second goal, but he capitalised brilliantly on the moment.

With Pendlebury and Sidebottom prominent, Treloar rapidly gaining momentum and the Collingwood defence in control, the Magpies extended their lead to 17 points at the main break.

Jake Stringer had a bad miss in front of goal at the start of the second half - had he kicked truly, the margin would have been only 11 points after Dyson Heppell booted the last goal of the second quarter.

It was that sort of day for the Bombers - Joe Daniher dragged Jack Crisp to the ground with a tackle early in the third quarter, but somehow was not paid a holding-the-ball free kick.

The Bombers had enough ball in the third quarter, but were flat-footed and their ball movement was static.

Essendon only managed four behinds in the third term and the game was over at the last change, with Collingwood in charge by 30 points.

They extended their lead to 61 points in the last quarter, before two late consolation goals for the disappointing Dons.

- with AAP