Brendon doing his part to help cancer sufferers

DOING HIS PART: Brendon's friend Cassandra Lawson has been helping with his Shave for a Cure fundraising. Contributed

THROUGH his job in the health sector Brendon Hamilton sees people going through their battle with cancer every day.

Now he's going the extra mile to do his part to help.

Next week he will shave his head for the Leukaemia Foundation's Shave for a Cure.

Last month Mr Hamilton held his first of two fitness fundraisers where participants got a taste of Ozercise, a form of aerobics.

"I wanted to give it a go so I could do something to help people even if it is in a small way,” he said.

"I'd already done a cupcake fundraiser so I wanted to bring something different.

"There's no weights involved, it's all about using your body weight.

"We had 40 people come along to the first one and we raised $240.

"My goal was to reach $560 by the end of my fundraising and I already raised $563 before my first fitness fundraiser.”

He works as an assistant in nursing and said seeing what people go through was the motivation for him to do something to help.

"I see a lot of people who are unfortunately suffering with cancer,” he said.

"So I thought if I can do something, even if it's something small, I'm willing to go and do that.

"It makes me feel really good, not only about myself, but also that I'm putting something into helping treatment and accommodation.”

Although he's happy to do his part, Mr Hamilton admitted he is a bit nervous about shaving his head.

"I've got mixed feelings, I'm excited but I'm nervous as well,” he said.

"I will be shaving my head after the second event at the venue on March 12.”

Mr Hamilton had some words of encouragement for people considering shaving for a cure.

"Just go for it,” he said.

"Hair is going to grow back but some people don't have that choice.”

He said anyone is welcome to come along.

"We have set an event on Facebook and also have flyers up the main street, people just need to bring themselves, a towel and a water bottle,” he said.

Brendon's Fitness Fundraiser will be on Tuesday, March 12 at Shalom College Sports Complex.

Participants are asked to arrive at 5pm for a 5.30pm start.