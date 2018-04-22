Bolton: 'We know what we’re doing'

Patrick Cripps of the Blues marks the ball.

BRENDON Bolton says the club knows what it's doing as it seeks to re-emerge as a powerhouse on the back of its first 0-5 start to a season since 1989.

A young and inexperienced Carlton side showed promising signs, but mistakes and conceding crucial goals in time-on of the first three quarters proved costly in its 10-point loss to the Eagles.

Despite facing the club's first 0-6 start to a season in Carlton's history, Bolton was buoyed by the performance and said a bright future was on the horizon.

"I appreciate with their experience and the amount of injuries, that mistakes will happen," Bolton said.

"It doesn't mean that I say it's all OK to make mistakes, but I've got to have an appreciation that they will happen.

"They're pretty tight-knit, this group. They've had a lot of adversity. Now they're really young and have some injuries … but they want to improve.

Paddy Dow had 15 disposals against the Eagles.

"Carlton's a good place, Carlton's a good place. We know what we're doing."

Asked how he would feel when Carlton was once again a premiership contender Bolton said: "I can't wait".

"We had I think four or five (players) over 100 games, and the rest under that," Bolton said.

"Development coaches are great at this, they just shut their eyes and go 50-100 games, what's it going to look like?

"When you're seeing what (Paddy) Dow's doing now, he's five games in. (Lochie) O'Brien's two games in.

"You've just got to look to that and understand it.

"Look at all the good teams that had sustained success; they were together for a long time and then it just exploded."

Bolton hailed his "warrior" Patrick Cripps and said the brilliant midfielder wants to take Carlton forward.

Patrick Cripps and Kade Simpson left everything on the field.

Cripps, tipped to follow Marc Murphy as the Blues' captain, laid 11 tackles and had 34 touches at the MCG.

"It was just an outstanding effort, he's carrying, well, most of the load on ball, isn't he?" Bolton said.

"He's a warrior. He's a soldier. We love him.

"He's got an appetite to take this club forward."

Bolton also lauded Carlton's defensive effort after they conceded 79 points, their lowest for the season.

"I think our players are starting to build more connection ( in defence) and a stronger understanding," Bolton said.