Carlton president: why I won’t sack coach

Brendon Bolton is safe as Carlton coach, for now at least. Picture: Phil Hillyard

CARLTON president Mark LoGiudice didn't consider sacking coach Brendon Bolton despite his team's "unacceptable performance" on Sunday.

A clearly exasperated LoGiudice said he was gutted by the result, called the current predicament "extremely challenging" and conceded the club was continually reviewing Bolton's position and the football department.

The Giants annihilated the dispirited Blues by 93 points, prompting a cavalcade of criticism of Bolton and the lack of success three seasons and nine games into the rebuild.

Asked on Monday if he had considered sacking Bolton, LoGiudice said: "Absolutely not."

He said he didn't doubt Bolton's future.

"Look, you've got to ask yourself questions there's no doubt about that, and as a board we're continually reviewing," he told the Herald Sun.

"I don't have a doubt on the coach. I think he's capable … our support for Brendon Bolton hasn't changed."

He said the club's faith in Bolton stemmed from the belief that success came by "sticking together".

"There's plenty of evidence which shows that clubs which stick together ultimately win and enjoy success," he said.

"They're the facts. Clubs that stick together, and I'm talking board, coaches, players, members, supporters, sponsors, I mean the nucleus of a football club, those who stick together and support ultimately enjoy great success."

He baulked at heaping the challenge on Bolton alone.

"Let's not individualise - as a footy club it is extremely challenging … extremely," he said. "But that's no problem, you have to live and die by that.

"It's a patience game and it's easy to say and hard to do. Remember, GWS went through all this by the way."

Bolton and Carlton president Mark LoGiudice at Ikon Park. Picture: Kylie Else

He said the board's faith in the strategy to rebuild at the end of 2015, when Bolton was appointed, and which had returned a win-loss record of 16 wins and 59 losses, was one of determination.

"I'm not doubting the plan at all, as a board we're not doubting," LoGiudice said.

"If you look at where we were then and where we are now, we've got a lot more talent in our team.

"We've got this 18 to 22-year-old bracket, which I think has got some of the best talent in the competition and I would defy anyone saying to me any different.

"But we've got a void of leadership on field, it's as simple as that."

A crestfallen Bolton described the crushing loss to the Giants as "seeing the worst side of Carlton".

LoGiudice said on Monday: "I was gutted … I was extremely disappointed, I can't put it any other way. I sat there and I watched every passage of play and it was extremely disappointing.

"It was an unacceptable performance, an unacceptable result."

Patrick Cripps leads the Blues off the ground after the loss to GWS. Picture: Phil Hillyard

LoGiudice spoke to Bolton privately after the game and planned to speak to the coach on Monday night to extend his support.

"I speak to everyone after the game," he said. "Everyone was shattered."

The loss to the Giants was the worst of the season after a several promising efforts.

Before the game against the Giants, the Blues were beaten by Port Adelaide and Sydney by three goals, lost to Gold Coast by two points, beat the Bulldogs by 44 points, lost to the Hawks by a kick, were thrashed by North Melbourne and ran Collingwood deep into the final quarter.

Among the issues facing the team are that their injury list is deep, their best player Patrick Cripps has played only 90 games and most of the talent is under 23 years of age.

"You might think, here we go again with the repetitive 'young list' … I'm not making excuses, there's no excuse for the performance and effort of yesterday, none," LoGiudice said.

"I can give you all the boxes we're ticking off-field, but our fans want wins. The whole club wants wins."