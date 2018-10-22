Menu
OPEN: Breeze Cafe at Innes Park is open for business.
Breeze Cafe opens its doors again

Tahlia Stehbens
22nd Oct 2018 6:52 PM
BREEZE Cafe and Bakery at Innes Park has opened once more.

Last week the popular cafe announced on social media that it was opening for trade after it closed last month.

The popular Friday pizza night will be continued and a takeaway menu was released yesterday.

"I just want to take this time to keep you all up to date with what we are now doing at the Breeze Cafe," the Facebook post said.

The cafe will operate between 6am and 7pm seven days a week, with items from the takeaway menu, including fish and chips, pies and baked goods available until close.

"I just ask that people be patient with us and what we are trying to do here," the post said.

"I am fully aware that without your support this business will not be sustainable so I'm trying my best to please everybody. Hopefully we see you soon."

The menu at Breeze.
