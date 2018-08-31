Shearin’s past lovers quizzed by police

Dan Shearin changed his name to Jayden Daniel Moorea after the death of former girlfriend Breeana Robinson.

Dan Shearin changed his name to Jayden Daniel Moorea after the death of former girlfriend Breeana Robinson.

DETECTIVES have interviewed dozens of former lovers of a serial dating pest whose Gold Coast cheerleader girlfriend plunged to her death from his high-rise balcony.

Stunning Titans cheerleader Breeana Robinson fell from the balcony of the Southport apartment she shared with Dan Shearin in 2013.

Shearin, who was jailed for sending Breeana a series of abusive texts in the lead-up to her fall, has not been charged over the 21-year-old's death.

The Courier-Mail revealed in December that the coroner had ordered the investigation be reopened.

Detectives have been keen to speak to Shearin's former partners and have now taken statements from dozens of women on a list Shearin kept of almost 200 ex-lovers and romantic pursuits.

It is not suggested any of the women have been involved in any wrongdoing, but police are hoping they can provide some fresh insight.

Key forensic evidence is also being retested as part of the investigation.

Dan Shearin changed his name to Jayden Daniel Moorea after the death of Breeana Robinson. Picture: Scott Fletcher

Shearin was originally sentenced to six months' jail for using a carriage service to menace and harass Breeana in the hours before her death, with Magistrate John Costanzo slamming the conduct of the then 41-year-old as 'sickening', calling him a 'pig' and 'coward' before passing sentence.

Shearin, who later had the sentence reduced to a 15-month good behaviour bond on appeal, also fronted court in 2016, charged with stalking a new girlfriend from a dating website.

He was placed on probation after pleading guilty to stalking. He had called a woman a "s---", a "bitch" and a "f---ing piece of s---" after she tried to break off their casual relationship.

It was the fourth time Shearin, who has since changed his name to Jayden Daniel Moorea, had faced court on similar charges, with a magistrate presiding over one of his earlier cases saying his behaviour towards women was so bad he should come with a warning on dating sites 'the same as cigarette packaging'.

A Sunday Night TV special in March aired claims Shearin left his girlfriend dying on the ground outside their apartment tower with two total strangers because he was thirsty and needed a drink.

The family of Breeana Robinson have been waiting six years for answers.

It is understood his first phone call after the tragedy was to his lawyer.

Shearin has denied the claims of his callous indifference on the night.

Acting Detective Supt Mark Thompson would not comment on details of the case but confirmed the investigation was ongoing.

"We are considering further material that was referred back to us by the coroner as well as other aspects of the case and that includes taking statements from people who might be able to provide information relevant to the case," he said.

"If there is anyone out there with any information that might be helpful to this investigation in to Breeana's death we encourage them to come forward."

Breeana's aunt Janine Mackney said she hoped the investigation would give the family some peace.

"It's been nearly six years now and we still don't have any closure," she said. "We have waited long enough."