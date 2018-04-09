'BRED TO BUCK': Judge defends rodeo, wants to return as bull

BRED TO BUCK: A former bull rider has spoken out against the RSPCA who are calling for the sport to be banned.

A BULL riding judge has thrown his weight behind rodeos after the RSPCA called for the dangerous sport to be banned.

The RSPCA today announced it would conduct an investigation into the deaths of two bulls who competed at Eatons Hill on Saturday.

It is understood the bulls were euthanased due to injuries they sustained in the ring while participating in the junior category.

RSPCA Queensland CEO Mark Townend said rodeos were "breeding a bogan society with people getting thrills out of seeing animals killed, maimed or injured".

Wholeheartedly disagreeing with the livid CEO was former Bundaberg bull rider and current rodeo announcer, Larry Cann.

He said "bulls are bred to buck" and were luckier than the beasts bred for beef.

"Owners are giving the bulls a chance to be superstars in their own world, the animal world," Mr Cann said.

He said what happened on the weekend was unusual and thought there could be underlying factors which led to the animals' injuries and ultimate deaths.

"It is so rare that two head of stock buck out," Mr Cann said.

He said calcium deficiencies may have been the reason for what he suspected were broken bones.

Calcium deficiencies in bulls are more likely to occur when there is too much grass for them to eat and not enough dry feed.

"At the moment, with the country so green in some areas, I can almost guarantee you that's what the problem was," he said.

Mr Cann said bull owners treated their animals "like royalty", with some even having special burial grounds for their champions.

"These animals are their livelihoods," he said.

But Mr Townend disagreed and said people should not believe the "contrived lines" organisers put out about their love for their animals.

"It's ridiculous that in 2018 our population needs cruel sports to entertain themselves. If they want to see people knocked out and brain damaged in a boxing ring for big dollars well let them go if they are that silly," he said.

Swinging his full support for the sport, Mr Cann admitted he would choose to come back as a competitive bull if he died.

"If I had a choice in reincarnation, I would come back as a bucking stock in a rodeo," he told the NewsMail.

"A lot of animals don't have a choice and are bred for beef, but that's not the case with this bulls."

However, Mr Townend argued bulls did not have a choice.

"In rodeos and the like the animals don't get a chance to say no. It's left to decent human beings to stand up for them. We need all the decent people to help us end this cruelty."

