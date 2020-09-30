Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘Spectacularly unsuccessful’: Botched Red Rooster robbery

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
30th Sep 2020 10:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The "spectacularly unsuccessful" robbery of a Red Rooster by two ex-cons has been singled out by a judge as one of the "most inept" she has come across.

Jonte Thomas Holmes, 26, and Reece Charles Cummins, 29, took off from the Kelvin Grove fast food chain with what they thought was a cash register - only to discover their loot was nothing more than a wad of salt and pepper sachets.

The Brisbane District Court was told yesterday that an employee who tried to stop the pair was punched in the face by Holmes during the robbery on November 16 last year.

Judge Vicki Loury QC told the bumbling pair that it "would have to be one of the most inept robberies" she had come across - and the men's lawyers agreed.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

"It's breathtaking," Holmes' barrister Colin Reid said.

"He's been spectacularly unsuccessful."

Unbelievably, the court was told Holmes had been released one week earlier from prison after serving time for robbing a Maryborough Red Rooster while drunk.

Cummins had also just been released on parole.

Holmes and Cummins appeared together in the dock at court where they each pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and assault among other summary charges.

Holmes also admitted to assaulting another man the day before the robbery, punching a driver in the face so he could steal the man's car.

Cummins pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing after he took four bottles of wine and four bottles of Johnny Walker Red from a liquor store.

Mr Reid told the court that Holmes had a problem with alcohol and had gone off the rails when he left prison because he had been unable to return to Victoria where his family lived.

Cummins' barrister said he was remorseful for his offending, which had occurred while his client was dealing with serious mental health issues.

Judge Loury sentenced Cummins to two years' jail with immediate parole eligibility, after time already served.

Holmes was given a shorter sentence of 12 months' jail, but will not be released until March 2022 because he was ordered to serve the sentence on top of his remaining jail term for robbing the Maryborough Red Rooster.

The court heard the sentence was fashioned this way so that once released, Holmes would be unrestricted by a parole order and free to return to Victoria.

Originally published as 'Breathtaking': History repeats with botched Red Rooster robbery

Jonte Thomas Holmes has twice been jailed for attempting to rob Red Rooster chains.
Jonte Thomas Holmes has twice been jailed for attempting to rob Red Rooster chains.

More Stories

con artist crime editors picks fraser coast crime red rooster robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man paroled after breaching DVO just days after jail release

        Premium Content Man paroled after breaching DVO just days after jail release

        News The court heard the man had been in and out of custody for most of his life.

        Why Bundy has been added as a stop on new caravanning route

        Premium Content Why Bundy has been added as a stop on new caravanning route

        News The Sloways initiative was launched just in time for the school holidays.

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Police investigate Bundy Central bike theft

        Premium Content Police investigate Bundy Central bike theft

        News Can you assist police with this stolen item?