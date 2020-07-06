BREATHTAKING: Burnett art trail nearing completion

MONTO MURAL UPDATE: Brisbane artists Travis Vinson (Drapl, pictured) and Joel Fergie (The Zookeeper) are nearing completion of the murals in the Monto township. Picture: Sam Turner

MONTO’S highly anticipated art trail is nearing completion with two Brisbane artists completing a stunning mural on the town’s water tower.

Artists Travis Vinson (Drapl) and Joel Fergie (The Zookeeper) have been commissioned to design and paint three art projects around the Monto township.

Towns in the North Burnett shared in $1 million worth of drought renewal projects chosen at community engagement sessions held earlier this year.

The art trail was voted as Monto’s primary project, costing $120,000.

This included murals on Newton St, the water tower in Rotary Park, and the grain silos at Three Moon.

Drapl said the two artists have been overwhelmed by the support from the town over the past few months.

“The town and Monto Magic have a lot of trust in us after seeing our first piece in the main street,” he said.

“We’ve been working on this final concept since we first arrived here, and now it’s all taking shape.”

The water tower art work shows three children enjoying the water appears to be bursting out of the water tower.

After completing this project in a matter of days at the start of July, they moved onto their masterpiece, the grain silos at Three Moon.

Speaking on the process of how to paint the enormous heritage towers, Drapl said the pair had been embarking on a new artistic approach.

“We’ve broken it down into more pixelated shapes on this one, so when you’re looking from a distance it all makes sense,” Drapl said.

“But up there it’s a bit of a nightmare.”

Both artists have travelled the region to capture numerous reference photos to help with inspiration for the art trail.

Drapl remained tight-lipped on the proposed end result, but assured it would be something to marvel at.

“We haven’t done this style before, and it’s definitely a cool style to do,” he said.

“It’s going to have a lot of magic.”

The artists are estimating their final mural will be completed on July 16, weather permitting.