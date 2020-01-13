Breath test of .247: Man found at pub after rolling car

A MAN was slapped with a huge fine after a breath test revealed he was almost five times the legal limit.

Scott Raymond Foley pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving under the influence of alcohol on November 19, 2019.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said police were called to Gin Gin IGA and police later located Foley at the pub.

"It was 6.14pm on the offence date, the defendant's driven his vehicle to the IGA supermarket in Gin Gin he has gone to park his vehicle and in doing so has rolled into the garden bed," Sgt Klaassen said.

"This has caused staff to be concerned that he was intoxicated and they have phoned the police.

"Police located the vehicle outside the Gin Gin motel."

Sgt Klaassen said the certificate revealed a high reading.

"He had a positive roadside test and a certificate later showed a reading of .247."

Foley who was representing himself said he was living in his car and had more to drink before police found him.

"The day before I had just been to a wake, I was homeless and living in my car," Foley said.

"It was about an hour or 45 minutes before the police came and grabbed me and I was sitting in the bar drinking."

"I have since sold the car."

When sentencing, Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Foley pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and how he already lost his license for two months.

"I cannot ignore the size of the reading, .247, almost five times the legal limit and as a result of you being so grossly intoxicated you got out of the car and not properly secured it and it has rolled," Magistrate Moloney said.

"Thankfully it hasn't harmed anyone.

"It sounds like it had been a big wake-up call to you, you have been to see a doctor, you have been put on antidepressants and you have now got a place to live."

Foley was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for a period of 16 months.

A conviction was recorded.