Breath of Life for our sick kids

Ray Martin talks to little Tanika Rochford, who has benefited from the work of the Humpty Dumpty Foundation.

THE Humpty Dumpty Foundation is putting sick children in Bundaberg, Childers and Gin Gin back together again thanks to new medical equipment and supplies.

Childers Multi Purpose Health Service, Gin Gin Hospital and Bundaberg Hospital will benefit from a fundraising event in Sydney, which has allowed the foundation to dontate equipment and the Breath of Life package - valued at $8500 - to pediatric departments around Australia.

The life-saving, specially-designed package includes a Neopuff infant resuscitator, low flow Bird Blender and an MR850 humidifier on a mobile stand.

The Breath of Life will provide humidified air to a sick baby or child as well as maintain safe ventilation until they can be transferred.

The fundraising weekend kicked off on Friday night with the annual Sponsors Dinner and was followed on Sunday with the Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn fun run.

Created by Wallaby great Phil Kearns (AM), the family-friendly event was attended by 10,000 people and overall the event raised $2.5 million, with donations still rolling in.

"The results from this year's Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn once again demonstrate that community spirit is alive and well. Now in our 17th year, the event has grown so much over the years and we intend to ensure it continues to get bigger and better each year,” Humpty Dumpty Foundation founder and executive chairman Paul Francis (OAM) said.

To date, 324 hospitals across the nation have benefited the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and its supporters.

About the Humpty Dumpty Foundation

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation was established more than 27 years ago by founder and executive chairman Paul Francis OAM.

It has now raised well over $60 million and is continuing to make a significant impact on the lives of sick and injured children at hospitals and health service centres across Australia.

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation has enjoyed long-time support from its patron, television journalist Ray Martin AM, Olympian Jane Flemming OAM, and ambassador/board member and Wallaby great Phil Kearns AM, ambassador and founder of the Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn.

Through annual fundraising initiatives including the Good Egg lunch, Balmoral Burn and the Great Humpty Ball along with the support of generous individual and corporate donors, in 2016 the Humpty Dumpty Foundation delivered more than 500 pieces of medical equipment to hospitals across Australia.

One of the Humpty Dumpty Foundation's breakthrough fundraising methods was the creation of Humpty's Wish List in 2001.

Each piece of essential medical equipment that appears on the regularly updated Wish List has been requested specifically by the hospital to meet an immediate need.

The medical equipment requested is stringently assessed by the Humpty Dumpty Foundation's medical sub-committee, made up of senior medical administrators and clinical specialists, before it is added to Humpty's Wish List.

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation has also provided funding for numerous special projects including a part-time nurse educator for training in emergency paediatrics, a part-time bio medical engineer, weekly visits by the "Clown Doctors” and the magical Happy Gardens in various hospitals (which encourage and promote healing).

Locals, community and business organisations interested in supporting the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and their local hospital by donating a piece of medical equipment or by making a donation can view the wish-list at www.humpty.com.au or contact the Humpty Dumpty Foundation on (02) 9419 2410.