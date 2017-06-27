25°
News

Breath of Life for our sick kids

27th Jun 2017 12:34 PM
Ray Martin talks to little Tanika Rochford, who has benefited from the work of the Humpty Dumpty Foundation.
Ray Martin talks to little Tanika Rochford, who has benefited from the work of the Humpty Dumpty Foundation. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Humpty Dumpty Foundation is putting sick children in Bundaberg, Childers and Gin Gin back together again thanks to new medical equipment and supplies.

Childers Multi Purpose Health Service, Gin Gin Hospital and Bundaberg Hospital will benefit from a fundraising event in Sydney, which has allowed the foundation to dontate equipment and the Breath of Life package - valued at $8500 - to pediatric departments around Australia.

The life-saving, specially-designed package includes a Neopuff infant resuscitator, low flow Bird Blender and an MR850 humidifier on a mobile stand.

The Breath of Life will provide humidified air to a sick baby or child as well as maintain safe ventilation until they can be transferred.

The fundraising weekend kicked off on Friday night with the annual Sponsors Dinner and was followed on Sunday with the Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn fun run.

Created by Wallaby great Phil Kearns (AM), the family-friendly event was attended by 10,000 people and overall the event raised $2.5 million, with donations still rolling in.

"The results from this year's Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn once again demonstrate that community spirit is alive and well. Now in our 17th year, the event has grown so much over the years and we intend to ensure it continues to get bigger and better each year,” Humpty Dumpty Foundation founder and executive chairman Paul Francis (OAM) said.

To date, 324 hospitals across the nation have benefited the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and its supporters.

About the Humpty Dumpty Foundation

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation was established more than 27 years ago by founder and executive chairman Paul Francis OAM.

It has now raised well over $60 million and is continuing to make a significant impact on the lives of sick and injured children at hospitals and health service centres across Australia.

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation has enjoyed long-time support from its patron, television journalist Ray Martin AM, Olympian Jane Flemming OAM, and ambassador/board member and Wallaby great Phil Kearns AM, ambassador and founder of the Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn.

Through annual fundraising initiatives including the Good Egg lunch, Balmoral Burn and the Great Humpty Ball along with the support of generous individual and corporate donors, in 2016 the Humpty Dumpty Foundation delivered more than 500 pieces of medical equipment to hospitals across Australia.

One of the Humpty Dumpty Foundation's breakthrough fundraising methods was the creation of Humpty's Wish List in 2001.

Each piece of essential medical equipment that appears on the regularly updated Wish List has been requested specifically by the hospital to meet an immediate need.

The medical equipment requested is stringently assessed by the Humpty Dumpty Foundation's medical sub-committee, made up of senior medical administrators and clinical specialists, before it is added to Humpty's Wish List.

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation has also provided funding for numerous special projects including a part-time nurse educator for training in emergency paediatrics, a part-time bio medical engineer, weekly visits by the "Clown Doctors” and the magical Happy Gardens in various hospitals (which encourage and promote healing).

Locals, community and business organisations interested in supporting the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and their local hospital by donating a piece of medical equipment or by making a donation can view the wish-list at www.humpty.com.au or contact the Humpty Dumpty Foundation on (02) 9419 2410.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg hospital humpty dumpty foundation sick children

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

15 surprising things the Census tells us about Bundy

15 surprising things the Census tells us about Bundy

IN THE 2016 Census, there were 43,702 people in the Bundaberg electorate.

One second for normality to turn to tragedy

Motorists are being urged to watch out for children playing near the road.

Motorists urged to slow down

Batt says DV hotline cut 'unacceptable'

A domestic violence hotline for women in regional areas will soon be axed because of a funding cut.

Vital service to end over funding cuts

Free lunch is easier than you skink it is

CLOSE CALL: A very brave lizard pushes the boundaries with Alice the saltwater crocodile.

Eager onlookers watch and wait for Alice to make a meal of skink

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Hawks a home for Horne

GOLDEN BOOTS: Gin Gin coach Benjamin Kuskey, Kail Horne and club president Mick McCotter ready for training.

'He's one of the boys'

12 things to do with the kids today

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen and Jai Paulsen at the workshop yesterday.

Kids bored at home? Check this out

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

VMR Classic back for another year

CLASSIC: The 2017 Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic is in full swing.

Snag a prize at fishing comp

Wonder Woman sequel underway

IT’S MADE $US573 million at the box office so far, so it’s no surprise plans are already underway for a Wonder Woman sequel.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, SOLAR AND ROOM FOR A SHED

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location, flood free with all the necessities at a price not to...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

392 Mahogany Creek Rd, Elliott 4670

House 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

NEW PRICE- IMMACULATE-BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $185,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

CONVENIENT and CENTRAL LOCATION

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

FOR THE BLENDED FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $306,000

This is one for the blended family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

BELLE EDEN THE PLACE TO LIVE

Belle Eden Estate, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Located in a master planned community that features unique streetscapes and an ... STARTING FROM...

Located in a master planned community that features unique streetscapes and an unbeatable location, this is the ideal place to build your new home. Belle Eden has...

READY TO RENOVATE AND REAP REWARDS

8 Wesche Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $149,000

Positioned high and dry in a small street of 5 houses is this lowest property only a very short distance to Thabeban Primary School, Takeaway Shop, Service Station...

AT JUST $469,000, IT IS OVER $100,000 BELOW THE SELLER&#39;S BUILD COST

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $469,000

BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOOM HOME ON 15 ACRES Less than 12 months old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!