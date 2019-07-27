Breakthrough: Trad puts Hinkler Regional Deal back on agenda

ON TRACK: Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has signalled her intent to move the Hinkler Regional Deal forward.

THE Deputy Premier has signalled the State Government's intent to work with the Federal Government and get on with moving the Hinkler Regional Deal forward, as they work together towards signing a deal that benefits both Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

The state has also pushed for more commitment from the Federal Government.

After months of angst between the levels of government over the first regional deal, a spokesman for Jackie Trad told the NewsMail yesterday the Queensland Government was committed to delivering for regional Queensland.

"That's why we are investing more than $587 million for infrastructure this financial year, supporting around 2200 local jobs in the Wide Bay Burnett,” he said.

"We always want to see more investment from Canberra and are currently working to finalise an agreement with the federal and local government so we can all sign a Regional Deal that benefits Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

"New investments to develop the Port of Bundaberg have been a key priority for me under the Regional Deal and I welcome the Australian Government's commitment announced earlier this year.”

The deal had reached an apparent stalemate after Labor declined to join local and federal governments in signing up to the deal unless the boundary lines were expanded past the Hinkler electorate to include the whole Fraser Coast and Bundaberg Regional Council areas.

The spokesman for Ms Trad also pointed to the significance of developing the Port of Bundaberg under the deal.

"I look forward to finalising an agreement around the Regional Deal with the Deputy Prime Minister and mayors so we can get on and deliver even more for Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast,” he said.