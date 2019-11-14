Breakthrough project: $363K to run council fleet on waste

Bundaberg Mayor, Jack Dempsey, announcing new projects to go ahead in the local area.

BUNDABERG will be leading the way for bioenergy as a new project has the potential to fuel a council fleet through agricultural waste.

The company facilitating the project is Energy 360 which received a State Government grant of $363,500 for the project in Bundaberg.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the project had immense potential.

“What we really want to do is turn agricultural waste into energy and be able to run a council (vehicle) fleet in the (project’s) infancy and then expand on that into other private vehicles in the community,” Cr Dempsey said.

“Once it is going it will attract other world leaders in bioenergy, biowaste and other bio products to come to Bundaberg.”

Cr Dempsey said it made sense that Energy 360 would develop the project in Bundaberg.

“We have a facility at University Drive that we are facilitating for the investment and it is certainly an Australia first to be able to run an electric fleet on waste agriculture,” he said.

“We have the fibre, the agriculture, the lifestyle, the people and the expertise.”

Cr Dempsey said Bundaberg had an advantage as energy vehicles were already being built here.

“We are so lucky to already have the likes of Superior Pak making electric garbage trucks and electric heavy vehicles here in Bundaberg,” he said.

“So instead of just using those electric vehicles that are currently sent to other major cities we will now be able to create an energy source out of waste agriculture that will be able to energise those vehicles.”