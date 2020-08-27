Menu
ARREST: Police have announced they have made an arrest in the case of a woman found dead in a unit in Rosedale Square, East Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

BREAKTHROUGH: Police make arrest over East Lismore death

Alison Paterson
27th Aug 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:17 PM
POLICE have made an arrest in relation to a suspicious death after a woman's body was found at an East Lismore home last Saturday.

A NSW Police spokesman this afternoon confirmed a woman was currently speaking with police.

"A 32-year-old woman has been arrested about 1pm today (Thursday, August 27) on McNaughton Place, Maclean," the spokesman said.

"She was taken to Maclean Police Station where she is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

"No further information is available at this time."

NSW Police Media said at around 10.40am on Saturday, August 22, emergency services were called to a unit on Rosedale Square, East Lismore, after a woman's body was found.

The woman is believed to be the 60-year-old occupant.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by forensic officers.

Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, established Strike Force Boughton to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, which is being treated as suspicious.

crime. lismore maclean northern rivers crime police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

