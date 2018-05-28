WATCH: Breakthrough in Ballina murder case

Police have been forensically examining a white Holden Commodore that could have links to a Ballina murder.

POLICE have announced a breakthrough in the murder of Aaron Marks, who was found with fatal injuries on a Ballina footpath earlier this month.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said police had seized a white Holden Commodore over the weekend.

The investigators are now calling for the people who were passengers in the car to come forward.

Chief Insp Lindsay said police forensic officers will check the vehicle to help solve the murder.

"They are checking for any biological material such as fingerprints, DNA and items linked to the offence such as blood," he said.

"We have a lot of information from the public and the driver is assisting is with our enquiries."

A team of here forensic officers are conducting a thorough examination of the car.

When asked if Mr Marks was able to provide police or paramedics with any details of the incident before he died in hospital, Chief Insp Lindsay said he would prefer not to say.

However he did thank the media and public for their assistance in relation to the case.