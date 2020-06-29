Breakout twins: Talented duo combine business concepts

WHAT A TEAM: Twin brothers Marcus Smith and Wade Smith are combining their skills to create a magical event collaboration. Picture: Mike Knott.

WHAT A TEAM: Twin brothers Marcus Smith and Wade Smith are combining their skills to create a magical event collaboration. Picture: Mike Knott.

LIFE started off rough for a pair of Bundy twins after they were born 25 weeks premature, but now in the process of growing their own start-ups, the duo have decided to collaborate.

Twin brothers Marcus and Wade Smith who have lived in Bundaberg all their life, each founded a business, with one choosing to follow a path for technology and the other drawn to events.

"We both found separate interests in life, with mine being technology, so I started my own business and it is reasonably successful," owner of Technology Help Bundaberg Wade said.

"For as long as I can remember I always wanted to own a business, enjoyed helping people and had a love for technology, teaching myself everything I know."

Operating since 2015, the tech support company has been running ever since.

On the flip side, Marcus who has always been interested helping partygoers create something special opened up his business last year, specialising in helium balloons and supplies.

"Marcus Helium Balloons is for all celebrations and special occasions as it has always been my passion and I love balloons," Marcus said.

"I love making up the different combinations of balloons and I love the satisfaction on the faces of my customers."

BEST MATES: Marcus and Wade Smith.

Born four months premature in 2002, the boys spent a large part of their early childhood years in and out of hospital.

Fast forward to the present day and the two 18-year-olds are thriving in their chosen fields of work and are in the process of joining forces.

"I'm hoping to expand with my brothers company to look at adding in music hire for events and parties and we are also looking at providing services catered to other businesses in town," Marcus said.

"I wanted to offer my services to more people and what better way to do that than by joining them together and creating a package of services that includes balloons and sound systems, which is great for parties in the community," Wade said.

ADRENALINE JUNKIES: Marcus and Wade Smith on board the Wild Octopus. Picture: Brian Cassidy.

While the pair admit the pandemic really affected their operations, forcing Marcus to temporary close, they have both worked hard to implement new procedures to follow health and safety guidelines and now that life is returning to normal, the pair are starting to receive bookings again.

Marcus charges the rate of $30 per hour for technical support and Marcus sells a range of latex balloons for $2 each and foil balloons starting from $5.

For more information, visit technologyhelpbundaberg.com or marcusheliumballoons.com.