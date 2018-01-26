Police apprehend man after car crash knocks out power

Power is out for 2800 residents in Walkervale, Norville, Kepnock, Avenell Heights and Bundaberg South after a car crashed in to a power pole on Water St.

NewsMail journalist Jim Alouat is on the scene and says sparks are flying from the power pole.

AUSTRALIA DAY: A car crash into a power pole at Water St where the occupants left the scene before police arrived. Jim Alouat

Initial reports suggest a silver sedan hit the pole about 3.30pm.

Explosive #AustraliaDay in Bundaberg. Powers now out. Car crashed into pole and driver fled. pic.twitter.com/3UMvSvMYAy — Brad Marsellos (@mackiemarsellos) January 26, 2018

Nearby residents heard a loud bang and came out of their homes.

It is believed the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene and a neighbour gave chase.

Police currently have a shirt-less man apprehended on the ground.

AUSTRALIA DAY: A man being arrested following a Water St car crash. Jim Alouat

Police have traffic blocked at May and Alice St intersection and are clearing the scene fearing the pole will fall down.

Traffic lights are out on the corner of Walker and Barolin Sts and police urge drivers to take care.