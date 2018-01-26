Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police apprehend man after car crash knocks out power

AUSTRALIA DAY: A man being arrested following a Water St car crash.
AUSTRALIA DAY: A man being arrested following a Water St car crash. Jim Alouat
Jim Alouat
by

Power is out for 2800 residents in Walkervale, Norville, Kepnock, Avenell Heights and Bundaberg South after a car crashed in to a power pole on Water St.

NewsMail journalist Jim Alouat is on the scene and says sparks are flying from the power pole.

AUSTRALIA DAY: A car crash into a power pole at Water St where the occupants left the scene before police arrived.
AUSTRALIA DAY: A car crash into a power pole at Water St where the occupants left the scene before police arrived. Jim Alouat

Initial reports suggest a silver sedan hit the pole about 3.30pm.

Nearby residents heard a loud bang and came out of their homes.

AUSTRALIA DAY: A car crash into a power pole at Water St where the occupants left the scene before police arrived.
AUSTRALIA DAY: A car crash into a power pole at Water St where the occupants left the scene before police arrived. Jim Alouat

It is believed the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene and a neighbour gave chase.

Police currently have a shirt-less man apprehended on the ground.

AUSTRALIA DAY: A man being arrested following a Water St car crash.
AUSTRALIA DAY: A man being arrested following a Water St car crash. Jim Alouat

Police have traffic blocked at May and Alice St intersection and are clearing the scene fearing the pole will fall down.

Traffic lights are out on the corner of Walker and Barolin Sts and police urge drivers to take care.

Topics:  police power pole

Bundaberg News Mail
BREAKING: Bureau monitoring 'a thunderstorm complex'

BREAKING: Bureau monitoring 'a thunderstorm complex'

The Bureau is monitoring 'a thunderstorm complex' in the Coral Sea that could form into a tropical cyclone.

Mike Tyson advert is a sucker punch for violence survivors

An advertisement starring convicted rapist and self-confessed domestic violence perpetrator Mike Tyson is airing during the Australian Open.

Should a Mike Tyson advert be aired during the Australian Open?

Woman's leg trapped in car wash crash

LEG TRAPPED: Emergency services assisted a woman after her car slammed into the side of an automatic car wash bay.

Car hits wall in automatic car wash bay

BREAKING: Police jet in trouble near Bundaberg

A police jet has had engine troubles over Bundaberg.

Australia Day disaster averted by pilot

Local Partners