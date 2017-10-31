BREAKING: Youths rob woman at knifepoint in Bundy

POLICE are investigating an armed robbery in Bundaberg last night.
A 26-year-old woman was walking along Station St, North Bundaberg, when two male juveniles approached her with a knife about 11.15pm.
The offenders stole the woman's mobile phone.
Bundaberg Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said no one was injured and the offenders were not known to the woman.
"We were able to identify the suspects at the time,” he said.
"We are following up the investigation and taking statements today.”
Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
