Roma police investigating an altercation near Queen Street.
News

UPDATE: Young man in 'serious condition' after Roma stabbing

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@westernstarnews.com
18th Aug 2020 4:20 PM | Updated: 19th Aug 2020 6:41 AM
UPDATE, August 19:

POLICE have confirmed that a 19-year-old man was seriously wounded during a physical altercation in Roma.

The victim was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the chest by a 16-year-old boy on Conroy Street at 3.20pm on August 18.

The 19-year-old was driven to Roma Hospital by someone he knew before being airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

Police located the 16-year-old boy at the intersection of Major and McDowall Streets at 4.20pm, where he was taken into custody.

He was charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place.

The 19-year-old man remains in a serious but stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

UPDATE, 4.55pm August 18:

A YOUNG man has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after a fight broke out in Roma.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said one person was taken into custody.


EARLIER:

POLICE are on scene of a serious incident near the vicinity of the Roma Police Station.

Senior Sergeant Duane Frank has confirmed a young man has been injured during an altercation.

"We have a male victim in the hospital," he said.

"The first priority is getting some medical attention to the victim."

Police are still investigating.

