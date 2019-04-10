Menu
MOLASSES SPILLAGE: A Truck has rolled over 10km north of Roma.
BREAKING: Woman, two children injured in hwy truck rollover

Ellen Ransley
James Liveris
by and
10th Apr 2019 10:50 AM
A WOMAN and two children have been injured in a serious truck rollover 10km north of Roma on the Carnarvon Highway.

The incident occurred at 9.50am with police, paramedics and fire fighters attending the scene.

A witness told the Western Star the truck had veered off the road down a down and skidded across and flipped over.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the female driver was being attended on the scene for lower leg injuries and abdominal pain.

The two children are also being assessed, one with an arm injury and the other without obvious injuries, both are believed to be in a stable condition.

Traffic is backed up in both directions on the Carnarvon Highway, with an estimated one hour before the road is cleared.

It is understood the truck was transporting molasses, which has now spilled across the highway.

