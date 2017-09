The scene at Stockland.

PARAMEDICS have been called to a Bundaberg shopping centre after what is believed to be a hit and run.

Emergency services crews arrived at Stockland in West Bundaberg just before 11am.

An elderly woman was clipped by a 2010 Navara.

Initial reports suggest the driver was going to take a park before helping the woman but never returned to the scene.

The woman was hit on the elbow and sustained minor injuries.

She was not transported to hospital.

More to come