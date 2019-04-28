Anti-Adani protestor taken to hospital after altercation

UPDATE: A WOMAN allagedly knocked to the ground by a man on a horse at Clermont this afternoon has been taken to hospital.

The woman, aged in her 60s, fell to the ground and suffered an injury to her back, before being taken to the Clermont Hospital in a stable condition.

Isaac Region Mayor Anne Baker has condemned the rider's actions.

"This act is deplorable and I condemn it in the strongest of terms," Cr Baker said.

"We made it absolutely clear from the outset that disruptive behaviour from any party or person would not be tolerated.

"This rider has ignored the shared expectation for an environment of mutual respect.

"I expect they will face the full force of the law for their actions and the injury caused.

"Our thoughts are with the injured woman and we wish her a speedy recovery.

"This rogue act by an individual does not reflect the community of Clermont or the wider Isaac region.

"Council remains in contact with the Bob Brown Foundation as this situation continues to evolve."

A man, believed to be a supporter of the Adani megamine, was being interviewed by police.

INITIAL: A MAN has charged into a group on a horse where anti-Adani protesters were stationed, knocking over a woman in her 60s.

A police media spokesperson said they received a call at about 3.30pm today from the Clermont Showgrounds. The spokesperson said the woman was stable, but on the ground in shock.

The man has since made off into scrub land in the area, with police on the scene searching for him.