EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of an incident outside Target.

A woman in her 50s was struck by a car outside the shop at its Woongarra St entrance around 10.30am.

The scene on Woongarra St.

It is believed she was pushing a large shopping trolley across the road when he was struck.

Police and ambulance services attended and the woman was being treated in an ambulance.

She is being transported with minor injuries.