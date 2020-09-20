Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The woman who was lost on Fraser Island for three nights has been found
The woman who was lost on Fraser Island for three nights has been found
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman found alive after getting lost on Fraser

Jessica Cook
by
20th Sep 2020 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A missing 73-year-old hiker has been reunited with her husband after spending three nights lost on Fraser Island.

Madeleine Nowak became detached from a group of walkers along the Great Walk around 3pm on Thursday although her travelling companions did not raise the alarm until after dark.

When she failed to arrive at a designated location, the group, who are experienced hikers, retraced their steps in the hope of finding the woman before they alerted emergency services around 7pm.

MORE TO COME.

breaking fraser island missing person
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man to turn life around after break-up made him homeless

        Premium Content Man to turn life around after break-up made him homeless

        News The defendant pleaded guilty to nine charges, received a driving disqualification and was fined a total of $1100.

        Facing fears paves way for award-winning author

        Premium Content Facing fears paves way for award-winning author

        News “I’m from Eidsvold, a tiny Queensland town with just 500 people – there were only...

        Putting pedal to the metal for mental health

        Premium Content Putting pedal to the metal for mental health

        News How Bundy man Mark Cassie is helping to raise money and awareness about mental...

        CONFIRMED: Woman, 72, killed in horror rollover in Nanango

        Premium Content CONFIRMED: Woman, 72, killed in horror rollover in Nanango

        News Police have confirmed an elderly woman has been killed in a horror rollover on...