A woman was reportedly bitten on the foot by a snake.
Woman hospitalised after being bitten by snake

Eilish Massie
4th Mar 2021 11:28 AM | Updated: 12:05 PM
UPDATE 12.04PM:

A woman was taken to hospital after she reportedly sustained a snake bite at Agnes Water on Thursday morning. 

Crews were called to Round Hill Rd at 10.56am. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 50s was reportedly bitten on the foot by a tree snake. 

The QAS spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 11.22AM: Paramedics are treating a woman after she reportedly sustained a snake bite at Agnes Water on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Round Hill Rd at 10.56am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 50s was reportedly bitten on the foot by a tree snake.

More to come.

