Woman hospitalised after being bitten by snake
UPDATE 12.04PM:
A woman was taken to hospital after she reportedly sustained a snake bite at Agnes Water on Thursday morning.
Crews were called to Round Hill Rd at 10.56am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 50s was reportedly bitten on the foot by a tree snake.
The QAS spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
