Woman hospitalised after being bitten by snake

UPDATE 12.04PM:

A woman was taken to hospital after she reportedly sustained a snake bite at Agnes Water on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Round Hill Rd at 10.56am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 50s was reportedly bitten on the foot by a tree snake.

The QAS spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

