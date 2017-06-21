24°
BREAKING: Woman attacked in Bundaberg road rage incident

Ashley Clark
| 21st Jun 2017 9:46 AM
A BUNDABERG woman has become the victim of an unprovoked road rage attack this morning.

Police were called to the scene on Enterprise St near Norville Pool at about 8.30am, with initial reports indicating a woman had been assaulted by a male driver wearing a blue and yellow hi-vis shirt.

The 50-year-old victim, who did not wish to be named, told the NewsMail she was driving behind an "erratic driver” when they locked eyes.

"The car was trying to overtake another in a big hurry, he caught eye contact with me and decided to target me,” she said.

"He stopped his car, got out and punched my window.

"He walked away but then came back for more.”

The woman claimed the driver, who was not known to her, slammed her foot and wrist in her door while hurling abusive insults at her.

She said the man had a female passenger in his car who was also yelling out.

"She was telling me to get back in my car and stop causing problems,” she said.

"It was horrible...disappointing.”

The driver got back into his car and speed off from the scene.

The woman suffered injuries including a sore wrist and ankle and said she was left feeling extremely shaken by the random attack.

Police are investigating the incident.

Topics:  assault bundaberg police road rage

