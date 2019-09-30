Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TERMINATED: Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington’s contract was terminated effective immediately.
TERMINATED: Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington’s contract was terminated effective immediately.
News

BREAKING: Wide Bay health boss terminated

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
30th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE CEO of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has been stood down effective immediately.

In a statement, the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board said his contract had been terminated.

Hospital staff were advised of the news early this afternoon.

“The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board wishes to advise that the contract of Adrian Pennington as the Chief Executive of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has been terminated, effective immediately,” the statement said.

“Debbie Carroll, Executive Director of the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment, will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive until further notice.

“The Board wishes to emphasise its ongoing commitment to deliver the best possible health care to the Wide Bay community.

“The Board is unable to make further comment at this time.”

adrian pennington breaking breaking news wbhhs wide bay hospital and health service
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Gamer argues it should be game over on loot boxes

    premium_icon Gamer argues it should be game over on loot boxes

    News BUNDABERG’S Levi Horvath is calling on the government to ban the use of loot boxes in video games, for the fear of creating gambling addictions in the children that...

    Bundy region business among state’s top earning companies

    premium_icon Bundy region business among state’s top earning companies

    News THE Isis Central Sugar Mill is among the Queensland’s top businesses in a report by...

    Bundy teen cops fines after riding in stolen car

    premium_icon Bundy teen cops fines after riding in stolen car

    News AN EIGHTEEN year old man has copped a fine, but escaped having a conviction...

    • 30th Sep 2019 2:45 PM
    Driver smoke warning as fire nears homes

    premium_icon Driver smoke warning as fire nears homes

    News HALF a dozen Rural Fire Service crews have been called to a grass fire just south...