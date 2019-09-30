BREAKING: Wide Bay health boss terminated

TERMINATED: Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington’s contract was terminated effective immediately.

THE CEO of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has been stood down effective immediately.

In a statement, the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board said his contract had been terminated.

Hospital staff were advised of the news early this afternoon.

“The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board wishes to advise that the contract of Adrian Pennington as the Chief Executive of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has been terminated, effective immediately,” the statement said.

“Debbie Carroll, Executive Director of the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment, will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive until further notice.

“The Board wishes to emphasise its ongoing commitment to deliver the best possible health care to the Wide Bay community.

“The Board is unable to make further comment at this time.”