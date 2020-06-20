BREAKING: Wide Bay COVID-free as latest patient recovers

Admin officer Michelle Mills with nurses Nicole Knowles and Rabecca Goddard on the front line at the Fever Clinic.

THE latest data from Queensland Health’s website reports zero active COVID-19 cases in the Wide Bay, bringing the region’s total recovered patients up to 25.

Two weeks ago news broke of a man who flew up from Melbourne to Bundaberg to pick fruit in the region testing positive for the virus.

Earlier this week the NewsMail reported that the man was “doing well in home isolation”.

Since the case broke contact tracing has been completed and all people associated with the farm have been tested, with 28 people identified as close contacts of the confirmed case were quarantined and have been undergoing further testing.

All results returned have so far been negative.

Out of the 25 coronavirus cases in the Wide Bay, Bundaberg had 14, a dozen of which were cases acquired overseas.

On June 6 there were 241 presentations at the local fever clinic, including the 187 tested in relation to the farm worker. In the 10 days that followed there were 400 presentations.

Testing is available for anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, such as runny nose, fever, fatigue, cough, sore throat, loss of sense or taste or shortness of breath.

The Bundaberg Fever Clinic is at the Recreation Precinct and is open 9.30am to 5.30pm, seven days a week; call ahead on 4303 8240.

