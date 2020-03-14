BREAKING: Wide Bay coronavirus case confirmed

CASE CONFIRMED: A coronavirus case has been confirmed in the Wide Bay region.

QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed a 48-year-old is being managed by the Wide Bay Public Health unit after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The confirmation comes after a letter began circulating on social media this morning claiming a Bundaberg woman who had recently returned from Indonesia had been confirmed with the virus.

The letter claimed the woman was also an employee of the Bundaberg Oral Health Service.

The case is just one of 11 new cases confirmed in Queensland today.

The 11 new cases take Queensland's total confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 46.