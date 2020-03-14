Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CASE CONFIRMED: A coronavirus case has been confirmed in the Wide Bay region.
CASE CONFIRMED: A coronavirus case has been confirmed in the Wide Bay region.
News

BREAKING: Wide Bay coronavirus case confirmed

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
14th Mar 2020 5:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed a 48-year-old is being managed by the Wide Bay Public Health unit after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The confirmation comes after a letter began circulating on social media this morning claiming a Bundaberg woman who had recently returned from Indonesia had been confirmed with the virus.

The letter claimed the woman was also an employee of the Bundaberg Oral Health Service.

The case is just one of 11 new cases confirmed in Queensland today.

The 11 new cases take Queensland's total confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 46.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg health bunhealth coronavirus covid-19 novel coronavirus
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New council: What would happen in the first 100 days?

        premium_icon New council: What would happen in the first 100 days?

        News What would happen in the first 100 days of the new Bundaberg Regional Council? Our mayoral candidates give insight.

        Paramedics attend vehicle and pedestrian incident

        premium_icon Paramedics attend vehicle and pedestrian incident

        News PARAMEDICS were called to Bargara Rd last night.

        PICS: Dreds cop the chop

        premium_icon PICS: Dreds cop the chop

        News COMMUNITY spirit is high in Bundaberg, with plenty of locals signing up to the...

        Woman accused of $100k NDIS fraud

        premium_icon Woman accused of $100k NDIS fraud

        Crime Woman’s alleged $100k in false payments