BREAKING: Whale spotted in the Burnett River

WHALE OF A TIME: Martin Morison snapped photos of a whale in the Burnett River - the first sighting of the season. Martin Morison

BUNDABERG residents have spotted the first whale of the season, but not along the coast.

The large mammal was spotted this morning in the Burnett River.

Facebook lit up with comments and photos of the humpback as it cruised into the river near the marina.

Burnett Heads Facebooker Martin Morison posted photos of the sighting about 7.30am.

The post lit up with eager photographers wanting to know if it was still around to drive out and snap a photo.

But it seemed to disappear as soon as it had appeared.

Facebook page Bundaberg Coast Whale and Marine Life Spotters moderator Mark Murphy was excited to hear the news the whales had returned and encouraged people to post sightings on Facebook.

"Just had 50 new members on the whale site in the last hour," he told the NewsMail.

The NewsMail understands it's not the first time a whale has been spotted in the water around the Port.

Last year a young whale captured the attention of delighted Bundaberg Port visitors when it made a splash near ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Local Eric Smith filmed the humpback whale on camera while it was showing off and playing around near the mouth of the Burnett River.

"I was delivering some sand to the concrete plant when I saw a big splash in the water," Mr Smith said.

"The whale jumped three or four times out of the ocean."

Mr Smith said he had never seen a whale in the river before and the sight caught the attention of quite a few onlookers.