23°
News

Whale entangled in rope off Fraser Island

Blake Antrobus
| 18th Jul 2017 5:23 PM
A whale entangled in ropes off the coast of Fraser Island.
A whale entangled in ropes off the coast of Fraser Island. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HUMPBACK whale is entangled in ropes off Fraser Island.

The whale, which appears to be seriously injured, was discovered by Hervey Bay whale watching crews in Platypus Bay about 11.30am on Tuesday. 

Pacific Whale Foundation skipper Scott Whitcombe said the whale had rope wrapped around its tail, mouth and fins.

"It was quite concerning because it had very fresh wounds," Mr Whitcombe said.

"Something didn't seem quite right, because it was quite distressed at first, but then didn't seem to worry about us."

Mr Whitcombe notified the Department of Environment.

Rangers have been sent to assess the whale.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  editors picks fcbreaking fcenvironment fcwhales fraser island whale

Bundy council commits to climate change fight

Bundy council commits to climate change fight

LOW-LYING areas along Bundaberg's coastline will be under threat from flooding if climate change is ignored, according to a report being released today.

Driver blows 0.162 after crash

THREE TIMES OVER: Justyn Zielke blew 0.162 after the crash.

43-year-old fronts court

'Reagitator' rebukes judges over driving ban

John Frederick Manning of Bundaberg walks from the Brisbane Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

They won't let him drive. But he won't let them ban him so easily.

State veteran table tennis titles on in Bundy for first time

Queensland Veteran Championships are on at the Bundaberg Table Tennis Centre until Sunday.

Best players over 30 in region

Local Partners

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

AFTER a day at the NewsMail office it was time to hang up the reporter hat and pop on my firefighter helmet.

Three weed killers in arsenal for Baldwin Swamp

SWAMPED: Bundaberg Regional Council says the weed situation at Baldwin Swamp is under control.

Botanic Garden incident unlikely at Baldwin Swamp

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Where you can catch Origin III in Bundy

DECIDER: Punters can watch tonight's game at venues across town.

What's on in Bundy tonight

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

SNIFFER dogs, officers on horse back and the riot squad from Sydney form part of the 160-strong police presence that will be on the ground at Splendour.

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

BE SUPER QUICK - 12m x 7m SHED and ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

191 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 4 $229,500

With fantastic street appeal plus plenty of character and charm and not to mention a huge 12 x 7m high clearance shed, this is certainly one property that will...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.